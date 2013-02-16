Ed Wang signed by Philadelphia Eagles to two-year contract

Published: Feb 15, 2013 at 08:09 PM

The Philadelphia Eagles signed offensive tackle Ed Wang to a two-year contract on Friday.

The Fairfax, Va., native is the first Chinese player to be drafted in the NFL.

Wang was a fifth-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in 2010 and played in six games for the team. He was with the Oakland Raiders in the 2012 offseason but did not make the team.

