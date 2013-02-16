Ed Wang signed by Philadelphia Eagles to two-year contract

Wang was a fifth-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in 2010 and played in six games for the team. He was with the Oakland Raiders in the 2012 offseason but did not make the team.
Published: Feb 15, 2013 at 08:09 PM
