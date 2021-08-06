Ed Sheeran to perform at 2021 Kickoff Experience

Published: Aug 06, 2021 at 08:16 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

After a year spent cheering apart, the 2021 Kickoff is a moment fans can come together to celebrate football returning.

Grammy Award-winning musician Ed Sheeran will be performing at the 2021 Kickoff Experience presented by EA Sports Madden NFL 22 ahead of the league's season opener between the Dallas Cowboys and defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday, Sept. 9.

The festivities will commence at noon ET at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park and feature football-themed interactive games, photo opportunities and other activities throughout the day. Parts of Sheeran's performance, which is set for 7 p.m. ET, will air on NBC and during NFL Network's pregame coverage, while a full stream will be available on the NFL's Facebook page, NFL.com and the NFL app.

Fans in attendance are encouraged to stick around after the show to watch Cowboys-Bucs live on screens throughout the park at the 2021 NFL Kickoff Watch Party.

Access to Kickoff Experience and the Watch Party is free and open to the public. The NFL OnePass app is required for admission and will be available in the coming weeks.

For more information on how to attend 2021 NFL Kickoff Experience presented by EA Madden NFL 22, please visit NFL.com/KickoffExperience.

Related Content

news

Roundup: Veteran OL Zach Fulton becomes latest Giants player to retire

Mike Garafolo reports that guard Zach Fulton is hanging up his cleats, marking the third Giants player to retire this week, joining offensive lineman Joe ﻿Joe Looney﻿ and linebacker Todd Davis. 
news

Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: 'I hate the term RB1'

The Arizona Cardinals signed running back James Conner to compete with ﻿Chase Edmonds﻿ for snaps this season. The question of who will win that battle isn't something either RB is worried about. 
news

Cowboys rookie Micah Parsons goes 'sideline to sideline' in impressive HOF Game performance

﻿Micah Parsons﻿ didn't play much in Thursday night's Hall of Fame Game, but the linebacker showed why the Cowboys pined to make him their first-round pick during the draft process.
news

Mike Tomlin: Steelers RB Najee Harris had a 'really good start' in HOF Game

Najee Harris averaged just 3.1 yards per carry, but the rookie displayed the power, ability to get to the edge and pass-game acumen to be a three-down running back right out of the gate. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW