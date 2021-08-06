Ed Sheeran to perform at 2021 Kickoff Experience

After a year spent cheering apart, the 2021 Kickoff is a moment fans can come together to celebrate football returning.

Grammy Award-winning musician Ed Sheeran will be performing at the 2021 Kickoff Experience presented by EA Sports Madden NFL 22 ahead of the league's season opener between the Dallas Cowboys and defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday, Sept. 9.

The festivities will commence at noon ET at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park and feature football-themed interactive games, photo opportunities and other activities throughout the day. Parts of Sheeran's performance, which is set for 7 p.m. ET, will air on NBC and during NFL Network's pregame coverage, while a full stream will be available on the NFL's Facebook page, NFL.com and the NFL app.

Fans in attendance are encouraged to stick around after the show to watch Cowboys-Bucs live on screens throughout the park at the 2021 NFL Kickoff Watch Party.