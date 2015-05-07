 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Ed Reed looks back during retirement news conference

Published: May 07, 2015 at 08:28 AM

The Baltimore Ravens hosted a relatively low-key press conference on Thursday for safety Ed Reed, who announced his retirement from the NFL a day earlier. Some takeaways from the 50-minute meeting with reporters:

» The presser opened with Ozzie Newsome heaping deserved praise on his old safety, who just might be the GM's greatest draft pick (and that's saying something). Said Newsome: "The next time I'm standing next to him like this will probably be in Canton."

» Reed's ensemble: Oversized jacket, no tie, black Under Armour baseball cap and largely unkempt beard generously peppered with white. Keepin' it 100. His left jacket lapel included both Ravens and University of Miami pins. There were no medallions connected to his final season split with the Texans and Jets, though he did thank both organizations.

» Random, but funny: Reed initially wanted to announce his retirement on April 20, but a friend talked him out of it because of "the quote-unquote things behind 4/20."

» Speaking of notable dates, Reed will be inducted into the Ravens Ring of Honor on Nov. 22, a Week 11 matchup against the Rams.

» The biggest laughs of the day came when a reporter asked Reed who was his favorite QB to play against: "Every quarterback in Cleveland I loved. Cincinnati, too. Pittsburgh was always a tough team to play."

» Personal anecdote: I once spent five hours with Reed on the red carpet at the 2013 Academy Awards. I wrote about it, which stands as definitive proof this wasn't a fever dream. Anyway, Reed was a nice guy. He had a major crush on Halle Berry, referenced the movie Tin Cup at least twice, and shared a personal moment with George Clooney, who embraced Reed and said, "You hurt me bad. I'm a Bengals fan."

Ed Reed certainly knew how to make an impression.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Seven teams propose trade deadline be pushed back; 12 rule proposals in play at Annual League Meeting

The NFL announced 12 playing rule, bylaw and resolution proposals on Wednesday to be voted on for approval at the Annual League Meeting, which takes place March 24-27. Seven teams have propose that the trade deadline be moved to either Week 9 or 10.
news

Commanders signing LB Bobby Wagner to one-year deal

The Washington Commanders are signing veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner. Wagner, 33, has spent 11 of his 12 seasons in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks.
news

Titans signing WR Calvin Ridley to four-year, $92 million deal; Tennessee adds QB Mason Rudolph, too

The Tennessee Titans are signing wide receiver Calvin Ridley to a four-year, $92 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, per a source.
news

Raiders release quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo after one season

Jimmy Garoppolo's tumultuous tenure with the Las Vegas Raiders has now come to its expected end. Garoppolo was released Wednesday at the dawn of the new league year, along with fellow quarterback Brian Hoyer and defensive lineman Jerry Tillery.
news

Chargers release WR Mike Williams after seven seasons

The Los Angeles Chargers released wide receiver Mike Williams on Wednesday after seven seasons with the team.
news

Jets acquiring RT Morgan Moses from Ravens in trade

Morgan Moses is returning to Florham Park. The Ravens are trading the veteran offensive lineman to the Jets , per NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo.
news

Jason Kelce jokes he regrets retirement after Eagles signing of RB Saquon Barkley

Could Jason Kelce be regretting his decision to retire after a flurry of high-profile free-agent signings such as Saquon Barkley? Kelce joked this week that he has no plans to unretire -- despite a potential big year for the Eagles in 2024.
news

Chiefs' Chris Jones to keep chasing 'greatness' after record deal: No amount of money will change me

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones inked his ginormous new contract following his third Super Bowl victory. The 29-year-old said Tuesday that he never had designs on leaving K.C.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, March 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Niners WR Deebo Samuel switching jersey to No. 1 in 2024 

With the start of the new league year set to start on Wednesday, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel will be donning a new number in the back of his jersey for the 2024 season.
news

Las Vegas Raiders to release WR Hunter Renfrow 

The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to release wide receiver Hunter Renfrow when the new league year begins, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.
news

Browns, QB Jameis Winston finalizing one-year contract 

Cleveland has its backup to Deshaun Watson, and it isn't the reigning Comeback Player of the Year. Jameis Winston is finalizing a one-year deal to join the Browns.