Ed Reed joining Ravens exodus; all Thursday's news

» Players can no longer use the crown of their helmet to initiate contact after the league's owners voted 31-1 to pass the new safety rule at the NFL Annual Meeting in Phoenix on Wednesday. Reaction was widespread and passionate: Some vigorously defended the rule as a step forward, while others voiced disappointment in what they say is an unfair restriction on ball carriers and an impossible burden for officials.