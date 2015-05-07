Ed Reed gave football his all -- and gave it the right way

"I was at Cleveland with Butch (Davis) and we were at Baltimore, early 2000s, we're down six and going in to score," he said. "We're gonna beat them by a point, and I think it was Jeff Garcia throws an option route, and Ray Lewis sees it and pops it up into the air. Eddie caught it -- he took it off the carpet, literally an inch from the carpet. And he runs it all the way back, and as he's passing me on the sideline, he's peeking over, like, 'I got you.' "