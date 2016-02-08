Ed Dickson on blocking: We 'left the tackles out to dry'

Around the NFL

Von Miller and DeMarcus Ware wrecked the Carolina Panthers' offensive game plan in the Broncos24-10 Super Bowl 50 victory Sunday.

The duo compiled 4.5 of the Broncos' seven sacks, which tied for most in Super Bowl history.

Cam Newton was sacked a season-worst six times and the Broncos hit the quarterback 13 times. Entering Super Bowl 50, Newton had been hit an average of 3.4 times per game.

Miller and Ware worked offensive tackles Mike Remmers and Michael Oher. Remmers was eaten alive by Miller so badly he deserves to at least borrow the linebacker's MVP car for a summer sabbatical.

Tight end Ed Dicksontold the Charlotte Observer that the Panthers "left the tackles out to dry" by putting them in too many one-on-one matchups.

Coach Ron Rivera disagreed, saying that there was help some times. More than anything, Rivera expects his tackles to play better in a big spot.

"You can't give (help) to him all the time. Sometimes you've got to make plays," Rivera said of Remmers, who had a nightmare game.

At some point Carolina needed to realize their tackles weren't going to win any one-on-ones Sunday night and reverse course. 

Even when there was help, it was mostly ineffectual -- highlighted by backup running back Fozzy Whittaker actually chipping his own guy off a block.

As Denver found out in Super Bowl XLVIII, fans can have an effect on the outcome of a neutral-site game. A heavily partisan Broncos crowd forced the Panthers offense to go to a silent count much of the contest. That advantage allowed Miller and Ware to get off the snap another fraction of a second quicker. When you already have All-Pro talent, that split second can make all the difference.

"They had a great get-off," Remmers said. "They did a good job of getting off on the snap count and something I'm going to look to improve on this year."

The Panthers' unheralded offensive line played well for most of the season. Sunday, it met a buzzsaw it couldn't slow down. And it cost Carolina a chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

