eBay Moments of Victory, Week 6

Published: Oct 15, 2007 at 08:08 AM

Donovan McNabb threw for 278 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown pass to Kevin Curtis, and the Eagles' defense stopped the Jets on fourth down with just over 3½ minutes remaining for a 16-9 victory Sunday. The Eagles (2-3) improved to 8-0 all-time against the Jets, and are 9-0 under Andy Reid in games following bye weeks.

"The most important thing is that we won the game," McNabb said. "It's nice to look up at the scoreboard and see you got a win."

It wasn't easy, though. The Jets (1-5) had a chance to tie but came up short when Sheldon Brown knocked away Chad Pennington's pass in the end zone intended for Laveranues Coles.

» Highlights | Photos | Reaction: Eagles | Jets

Buccaneers QB Jeff Garcia was at his best in the final minute, completing four consecutive passes to march the Bucs into position to beat the Titans 13-10 on Matt Bryant's 43-yard field goal with 11 seconds remaining. The victory enabled the Bucs (4-2) to match last season's win total.

» Highlights | Photos | Reaction: Buccaneers | Titans

No matter where or how he got the ball Sunday, Adrian Peterson seemed to find the opening in the Chicago Bears' defense. Through the line, around the end, across the field with a split-second cutback and even on kickoff returns, he made the Bears miss.

Peterson's record-setting performance put the Minnesota Vikings in position for victory, one they secured Sunday when Ryan Longwell kicked a career-long 55-yard field goal on the final play to beat the Bears 34-31.

» Highlights | Photos | Reaction: Vikings | Bears

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Week 5 bold predictions: Bengals beat Packers; Dak Prescott jumps into center of MVP discussion

Can the Bengals knock off the Packers in a battle of 3-1 teams? Is Dak Prescott about to hit the center of the MVP discussion? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

What to watch for in New York Jets-Atlanta Falcons in London

In the first of two straight weeks featuring games from London, star rookie ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Zach Wilson﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ and the New York Jets will face Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium live on NFL Network.
news

Stephon Gilmore harbors no hard feelings toward Patriots, excited to join Panthers

The Patriots planned to release Stephon Gilmore before agreeing to a trade with the Panthers in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick. The All-Pro corner said he harbors no ill will toward his former club, despite animosity built up by the lack of a new contract he'd been seeking this offseason.
news

C.J. Uzomah: Bengals beating Packers would 'put the league on notice that we're here'

A battle of 3-1 teams are set to square off Sunday when the NFC North-leading Packers travel to Cincinnati to face the AFC North-leading Bengals.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW