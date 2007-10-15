eBay Moments of Victory, Week 6

Donovan McNabb threw for 278 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown pass to Kevin Curtis, and the Eagles' defense stopped the Jets on fourth down with just over 3½ minutes remaining for a 16-9 victory Sunday. The Eagles (2-3) improved to 8-0 all-time against the Jets, and are 9-0 under Andy Reid in games following bye weeks.
"The most important thing is that we won the game," McNabb said. "It's nice to look up at the scoreboard and see you got a win."
It wasn't easy, though. The Jets (1-5) had a chance to tie but came up short when Sheldon Brown knocked away Chad Pennington's pass in the end zone intended for Laveranues Coles.
Buccaneers QB Jeff Garcia was at his best in the final minute, completing four consecutive passes to march the Bucs into position to beat the Titans 13-10 on Matt Bryant's 43-yard field goal with 11 seconds remaining. The victory enabled the Bucs (4-2) to match last season's win total.
No matter where or how he got the ball Sunday, Adrian Peterson seemed to find the opening in the Chicago Bears' defense. Through the line, around the end, across the field with a split-second cutback and even on kickoff returns, he made the Bears miss.
Peterson's record-setting performance put the Minnesota Vikings in position for victory, one they secured Sunday when Ryan Longwell kicked a career-long 55-yard field goal on the final play to beat the Bears 34-31.
Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.