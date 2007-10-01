eBay Moments of Victory, Week 4

When Tony Romo began chasing a snap that flew over his head, two thoughts raced through his mind. "Don't give up a touchdown," he said, "and don't get killed."
After making things worse by knocking the ball farther away, Romo finally grabbed it 33 yards behind the line of scrimmage. Yet instead of falling on the ball or throwing it away, Romo took off running. And running. And running.
After Bears quarterback Brian Griese threw a touchdown pass on fourth down with 52 seconds left to pull Chicago within three, visions of the old Lions began to form. This was the kind of game Detroit used to lose as it put together one of the worst six-season stretches in NFL history -- with at least 10 losses from 2001-2006 -- but these might not be the same-old Lions.
That was clear when the onside kick following that Bears touchdown bounced right to Detroit's Casey Fitzsimmons, who returned it for a touchdown to seal the victory. Detroit already has matched the number of wins it had last season in Rod Marinelli's first year as coach.
Rookie Steve Breaston returned a punt 73 yards for a touchdown and Arizona's defense shut down Pittsburgh's high-scoring offense most of the day to hand the Steelers their first loss.
Green Bay quarterback Brett Favre became the NFL's all-time leader in career touchdown passes with a couple of vintage third-down zingers Sunday, and the Packers stayed unbeaten with a 23-16 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.
