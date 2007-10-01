eBay Moments of Victory, Week 4

Published: Oct 01, 2007 at 10:52 AM

When Tony Romo began chasing a snap that flew over his head, two thoughts raced through his mind. "Don't give up a touchdown," he said, "and don't get killed."

After making things worse by knocking the ball farther away, Romo finally grabbed it 33 yards behind the line of scrimmage. Yet instead of falling on the ball or throwing it away, Romo took off running. And running. And running.

» Highlights | Photos | Reaction: Cowboys | Rams

After Bears quarterback Brian Griese threw a touchdown pass on fourth down with 52 seconds left to pull Chicago within three, visions of the old Lions began to form. This was the kind of game Detroit used to lose as it put together one of the worst six-season stretches in NFL history -- with at least 10 losses from 2001-2006 -- but these might not be the same-old Lions.

That was clear when the onside kick following that Bears touchdown bounced right to Detroit's Casey Fitzsimmons, who returned it for a touchdown to seal the victory. Detroit already has matched the number of wins it had last season in Rod Marinelli's first year as coach.

» Highlights | Photos | Reaction: Lions | Bears

» Highlights | Photos | Reaction: Browns | Ravens

Rookie Steve Breaston returned a punt 73 yards for a touchdown and Arizona's defense shut down Pittsburgh's high-scoring offense most of the day to hand the Steelers their first loss.

Breaston's burst up the middle for the go-ahead score early in the fourth quarter was the Cardinals' first punt return for a touchdown in 14 years. It came after the initial Pittsburgh punt was called back by one of the Steelers' 11 penalties.

» Highlights | Photos | Reaction: Cardinals | Steelers

Green Bay quarterback Brett Favre became the NFL's all-time leader in career touchdown passes with a couple of vintage third-down zingers Sunday, and the Packers stayed unbeaten with a 23-16 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

» Highlights | Photos | Reaction: Packers | Vikings

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey out vs. Texans with hamstring injury

Standout running back ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ is out of Thursday night's game against the host Houston Texans with a hamstring injury. 
news

Week 3 Thursday night inactives: Carolina Panthers at Houston Texans

The official inactives for the Carolina Panthers at Houston Texans "Thursday Night Football" game.
news

Move The Sticks: Top get-off times, points vs. yards, Mario Cristobal on team building

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks
news

NFL's top 10 backup quarterbacks in 2021: Where do Justin Fields, Jacoby Brissett, Taylor Heinicke rank?

It's only Week 3, but a number of teams are already dealing with injuries at the game's most important position. With that in mind, Nick Shook ranks the top 10 backup quarterbacks in the NFL today.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW