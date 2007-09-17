eBay Moments of Victory, Week 2

Published: Sep 17, 2007 at 08:26 AM

Quarterback Jon Kitna, knocked out of the game with a concussion early, returned late and helped set up Jason Hanson's 37-yard field goal in overtime, lifting the Lions to a 20-17 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Kitna missed about two quarters after being shaken up, but that didn't deter him. "I only know one thing, and it's to play as hard as I can," Kitna said. "I'm not trying to pull a Willis Reed out there, but if I can play, I can play."

Hanson had a chance to win it in regulation but pushed a 48-yard field goal attempt wide right with 45 seconds to play, his first miss in 18 attempts dating to last season. "I'm glad I got another chance to win it, but I'm even happier for the team because we deserved to win," Hanson said.

» Highlights | Photos | Reaction: Lions | Vikings

Last season, Neil Rackers missed a 41-yard field goal from the left hash mark on Monday Night Football that would have given the Arizona Cardinals a memorable victory over the Chicago Bears. On Sunday, from the same spot with one second left, he nailed it. The result was a 23-20 Cardinals victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

But even more, the result was a reversal of fortune for the Cardinals franchise, which is used to losing games like this. Arizona had squandered a 17-0 lead and Seattle had possession in Cardinals territory with less than two minutes to play. But Cardinals DT Darnell Dockett recovered a Seattle fumble, the offense moved into Rackers' range, and he drilled the game-winner.

» Highlights | Photos | Reaction: Cardinals | Seahawks

Jason Elam drilled a 23-yard field goal with 5:48 left in overtime Sunday to give the Broncos a 23-20 win over Oakland just minutes after the Raiders had exulted over what they thought was their own wild win.

Oakland's Sebastian Janikowski nailed a 52-yard field goal at 11:13 of overtime for what appeared to be the game-winner, but as the Raiders rushed the field in celebration and many of the Broncos hung their heads in defeat, referee Walt Anderson ruled that Denver had called a timeout just before the snap.

» Highlights | Photos | Reaction: Broncos | Raiders

