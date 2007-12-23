eBay Moments of Victory, Week 16

Giants 38, Bills 21

Rookie running back Ahmad Bradsahw (left) broke off an 88-yard touchdown run with 6:12 remaining Sunday, essentially putting the game out of reach. It was the longest run in the NFL this season.

Brandon Jacobs' two touchdowns, including a powerful 43-yard run, rallied the Giants from a 14-0 first-quarter deficit. And when he left the game with a sprained left ankle in the fourth quarter, New York kept running the ball, with backup Ahmad Bradshaw scoring on an 88-yard touchdown run that put the Giants up 31-21 with 6:12 left.

"(Jacobs) came to me after the first drive that I was in on," Bradhsaw said. "He just told me to be ready for the next drive. He just encouraged me to be ready, and I jumped out there. That's when the touchdown came."

Kawika Mitchell had put the Giants ahead 24-21 when he intercepted a Trent Edwards pass and returned it 20 yards for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter. After Bradshaw's long run extended the lead, Corey Webster then sealed the victory by scoring on a 34-yard interception return 22 seconds later.

Bears 35, Packers 7

Brian Urlacher (left) returned an interception for a touchdown for the first time in his career and the Chicago Bears beat the Packers 35-7 on a frigid Sunday afternoon. The Bears already were leading 28-7 when Urlacher struck, but his 85-yard return early in the fourth quarter put an exclamation point on the game for Chicago.

"He's had two great, back-to-back games," coach Lovie Smith said of Urlacher, who had two sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery in Monday's loss at Minnesota.

The Bears (6-9) had little to celebrate this season, but they got some consolation by knocking off their archrivals twice. And the 35 points were their most against Green Bay since a 61-7 win on Dec. 7, 1980.

Patriots 28, Dolphins 7

On Sunday, the Patriots were in charge from the start. After two touchdown passes from Tom Brady to Randy Moss had given New England a 14-0 lead, Laurence Maroney (left) broke off a 59-yard touchdown run to put it well out of the Dolphins' reach.

The Patriots led 28-0 at halftime after scoring on four of their first five possessions. Maroney had the Patriots' two longest gains of the season, the 59-yarder for a touchdown and a 51-yarder -- the longest runs of his two NFL seasons.

Maroney had his second straight season-best output after spending most of the season as an afterthought to Brady's passing. He gained 104 yards on 26 carries in a 20-10 win over the New York Jets.

His 51-yard run and a pass interference penalty in the end zone set up Brady's 1-yard touchdown pass to Moss, who had scored on an 11-yarder in the first quarter. Five minutes into the second quarter, Maroney was untouched after bursting through a huge hole in the line on his 59-yard touchdown.

"All I had to do was show some speed and make sure not to get caught," Maroney said.

Information from The Associated Press was included in this report.

