eBay Moments of Victory, Week 15

The Miami Dolphins' Greg Camarillo (left) turned a short completion into a 64-yard touchdown play, and the Dolphins beat the Baltimore Ravens 22-16 Sunday for their first victory of the season. The win also snapped a 16-game losing streak, dating to last season.
Camarillo broke across the middle on third down and had two steps on the secondary when he caught a pass from Cleo Lemon near midfield. Finding himself in the clear, Camarillo sprinted to the end zone for his first NFL touchdown.
"It was like watching one of those plays in slow motion, and it's the Super Bowl and the miraculous catch and all those things," Dolphins defensive tackle Vonnie Holliday said. "It was up there like that for us. Maybe not for everybody else, but for us it was up there with all those great catches -- Dwight Clark and all those guys."
The Miami bench quickly emptied as Holliday and his teammates ran after Camarillo and mobbed him in the corner of the stadium.
"We'll no longer be talked about as the winless season," Camarillo said. "We got a win to get the monkey off our back."
Brian Westbrook (left) had a tough choice: Score the easy touchdown to give the Philadelphia Eagles a big, late lead over the Dallas Cowboys, or stop just short and secure a 4-point win. He gladly took the victory.
Westbrook's maneuver with a little more than two minutes left seemed bizarre, but was brilliant strategy. With Dallas out of timeouts, all Donovan McNabb had to do was take a knee three straight times to give the Eagles a 10-6 victory Sunday.
Westbrook gained 24 yards, then stopped inside the 1. He wasn't rubbing it in, just running out the clock.
"It was brilliant," Philadelphia coach Andy Reid said. "He used that Villanova education and transferred it to the football field."
Phil Dawson (left) managed to kick two field goals through harsh, wintry winds as the surprising Browns improved their postseason chances with an 8-0 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Dawson's second field goal, a 49-yarder with 1:22 left in the first half, gave the Browns an 8-0 lead.
Like a golfer playing his slice, Dawson aimed his kick far left to allow for the wind, which brought the ball back between the uprights. After clearing the crossbar, it struck the goal post's support neck -- the same spot he hit on a deflection a few weeks ago in Baltimore to force overtime.
"Kicking is a funny thing," Dawson said. "At this time last year I couldn't buy a break, and for whatever reason, I'm now getting all the breaks. I'm not necessarily doing anything different. The ball is just bouncing the right way."
