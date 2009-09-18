Easy does it: Brees' steady passing hand steers Saints

"He's the best, and people are going to look at me and say, 'Didn't you play with Brett Favre?'" said Saints safety Darren Sharper, the NFL's active leader in interceptions with 56. "I don't think Brett will feel as though this is a knock on him. ... (Brees) is the best I've been around, just as far as being smart with the football, reading the field, vision, making smart throws, accuracy. Going against him in practice, I was getting so frustrated because I couldn't get a chance to intercept it."