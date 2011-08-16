Early returns: How kickoff rule changes could impact game

Or their return men. Over the weekend, there were 140 kickoffs in 16 games. Of those, 106 reached the end zone, with 44 staying there for touchbacks. In 2010, the first week of preseason play saw 150 kickoffs with 63 landing in the end zone (42 percent) and 26 going for touchbacks (17.3 percent). Chances are, if a coach wanted to get a good read on a young returner over the weekend, he wasn't going to enforce the same rules about staying in or coming out of the end zone that he would in the regular season. Then there's the fact that, as an NFC personnel exec puts it, "Special teams coaches have ideas and have to see if they'll work."