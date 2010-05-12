Early picks: Ravens, Packers, 49ers primed to win division titles

AFC North -- Baltimore. Few teams have been through more turmoil than the Steelers, and the uncertainty of the Ben Roethlisberger situation, coupled with the loss of Santonio Holmes, will limit that offense. In a tough division, that's too much to overcome. The Bengals have to prove they can do it two years in a row. Their defense will be fine, but I'm still not sold on the offensive attack and the ability of that offensive line to play to the level it did a year ago. The Ravens may have had the best offseason of any team. From trading for Anquan Boldin to retaining Derrick Mason to drafting a pair of talented tight ends to signing Donte' Stallworth, they finally gave Joe Flacco some weapons. Baltimore was the best team in that division down the stretch, and the Ravens have Super Bowl potential.