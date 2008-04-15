Early observations on the 2008 NFL schedule

1. New England's schedule is soft as Cottonelle. Go ahead and try to find an early-season game in which New England will be upset. The Patriots open at home against the Kansas City Chiefs, travel to play at the New York Jets, return home for the Miami Dolphins, take their bye, then travel to San Francisco for a game versus the 49ers. What does Dick Vitale say? "Cupcake city, baby?" New England's first compelling matchup of the season finally arrives on Oct. 12 at San Diego. But the Patriots haven't lost a regular-season game since Dec. 10, 2006. They have won an NFL-record 19 straight since then. The mark easily could grow to 23. At least.