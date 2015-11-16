Around the NFL

Earl Thomas: Seahawks' playoff chances 'shrinking'

Published: Nov 16, 2015 at 02:12 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Seattle Seahawks dug a 19-0 hole Sunday night before storming back to take a fourth-quarter lead. They eventually lost that lead and the game, as Carson Palmerdiced up the home team's defense.

"We put out such a miserable first half of football," coach Pete Carroll said, via The News Tribune. "To be that far behind in the sticks with the penalties ... it's really hard to play ball."

The huge hole is a microcosm of the Seahawks' season. At 4-5, the defending NFC champs currently find themselves positioned at the 10th seed in the playoff picture. Now three games back of the Arizona Cardinals in the division, the NFC West looks lost to them.

Seahawks players are aware their playoff odds are slipping.

"It's shrinking for us," Seahawks safety Earl Thomas said. "We understand that."

Added Russell Wilson: "We have a tough road. Is it the end of the world? No. We have five losses. ... We believe."

There is always a sense of belief that the Seahawks will turn it around -- it's the reason we kept them so high in our midseason power poll, despite their record. But this is a team that hasn't been able to close, losing fourth-quarter leads in all five of their losses this season.

After Sunday night's dismal performance, the Seahawks can't afford any more slip-ups.

On the plus side, four of their final seven games are against teams currently under .500.

On the other hand, Seattle currently sits with just one more win than the San Francisco 49ers, who have been a dumpster fire the past calendar year.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets HC Robert Saleh on Aaron Rodgers' future: 'I'd be shocked if this is the way he's gonna go out'

﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿' season-ending Achilles injury spun the Jets' season into a tizzy just four snaps into the 2023 campaign. The injury conjures questions about whether Rodgers will continue his career with the Jets in 2024 at the age of 40.
news

Bears HC Matt Eberflus discusses Chase Claypool's struggles vs. Packers; Week 2 status unclear

Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool had a poor Week 1 outing, something that Matt Eberflus acknowledged when speaking with reporters on Wednesday. Could Claypool be benched for this Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk highlight Players of the Week

Following standout performances Sunday, 49ers wideout Brandon Aiyuk and Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa were among the Players of the Week.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Sept. 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Dexter Lawrence: Giants got 'embarrassed' by Cowboys, but we must move on 

Giants DT Dexter Lawrence lamented the 40-0 blowout loss to the rival Dallas Cowboys in Week 1, but New York's star defender isn't going to let it linger. 
news

Bill Parcells on Jets situation from head coach's perspective: 'Your team has to have hope'

Former head coach Bill Parcells uses his own experience on losing a starting QB in Week 1 to talk about where the Jets go from here without Aaron Rodgers under center. 
news

49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk: QB Brock Purdy plays with 'swag' that 'bleeds' to the rest of the offense 

49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk said on KNBR that QB Brock Purdy's swagger has become infectious. "He plays with an extreme poise, but also poise and urgency," Aiyuk said.
news

RB Austin Ekeler on Chargers inability to finish games: 'It's just straight-up inconsistency'

Running back Austin Ekeler was asked Tuesday why he thinks the Chargers cannot finish games after the Bolts lost 36-34 to the Dolphins on Sunday. "Inconsistency. It's just straight-up inconsistency," he responded.
news

OC Brian Johnson: Eagles need to be 'mindful' of getting Dallas Goedert, D'Andre Swift more touches

In the Philadelphia Eagles' sluggish 25-20 win over the New England Patriots, their offense sputtered as a whole. Still, the lack of usage for tight end Dallas Goedert and running back D'Andre Swift in particular was eyebrow-raising.
news

Former Bears RB Tarik Cohen planning to sign with Panthers practice squad after two seasons away due to injury

Running back Tarik Cohen, who has not played in the league since 2020 due to injuries, plans to sign with the Carolina Panthers' practice squad, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.
news

Jets HC Robert Saleh on loss of Aaron Rodgers: 'I don't know why people are trying to put an obituary on our team name'

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Tuesday that his team's expectations remain the same following Aaron Rodgers' season-ending Achilles injury, adding that Zach Wilson is firmly entrenched as the team's QB1 now.
news

Packers to receive second-round pick in 2024 NFL Draft following Aaron Rodgers injury

The Green Bay Packers, who traded Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets back in April, will now receive a second-round draft pick as part of the deal now that Rodgers is set to miss the final 16 games of the season due to a torn Achilles.