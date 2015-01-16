Around the NFL

Earl Thomas: Rodgers 'isn't fooling me' with injury

Published: Jan 16, 2015 at 09:53 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

The Green Bay Packers list Aaron Rodgers as probable to play through a strained calf in the NFC Championship Game.

If last week's game is any indication, the MVP candidate's pocket movement and throwing mechanics will be compromised at Seattle on Sunday.

Rodgers still made enough scintillating plays in the final quarter and a half to convince Seahawks defenders that he will be at the peak of his powers when the NFC's two best teams clash.

All-Pro safety Earl Thomas said, via NFL Media's Steve Wyche, he's not "buying into" the idea of Rodgers as limited by the injury.

"I saw him scramble close to the goal line on the Cowboys," Thomas said, "so he's not fooling me with that."

To be clear, Thomas is not accusing Rodgers of faking the injury. He's simply resisting the temptation to underestimate his competition in the biggest game of the season.

"I just respect him as a football player in general," Thomas added, via the Seattle Post Intelligencer. "You can tell that he knows the game. He has a lot of confidence back there. You don't really see a lot of quarterbacks of his skin color with soul like that, and I like it."

Rodgers acknowledged Friday that there is still pain, stiffness and "constant, around-the-clock" treatment involved with his calf.

"It was painful the entire (Divisional Round) game," Rodgers explained. "It was just something that I knew I was going to have to deal with during the week and in the warmups. Nothing really loosened up, it was just dealing with the pain, pain management. And being smart about it."

The Around The NFL Podcast broke down Rodgers' prospects in this week's Championship Sunday preview. Our conference title game picks can be found here.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Roundup: Chargers' first-round OT Rashawn Slater agrees to terms on rookie deal

Offensive tackle Rashawn Slater is finally signing his rookie deal. Next up: training camp. The Chargers agreed to terms with Slater on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport reports. The four-year, fully guaranteed deal was reached just as Los Angeles was opening camp.
news

Eighty-five percent of NFL players have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

As of Tuesday morning, 85 percent of the league's players have received at least one COVID-19 shot, and 14 of the NFL's 32 clubs have vaccination rates over 90 percent, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Steelers GM Kevin Colbert on Ben Roethlisberger's future with team: '2021 is all we're worried about'

﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿'s future in Pittsburgh? It's here. It's now. And beyond that, it's not of concern to Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert.
news

Washington, TE Logan Thomas agree to terms on three-year extension

The Washington Football Team and TE Logan Thomas have a greed to terms on a three-year contract extension, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports.
news

Xavien Howard reports to Dolphins camp without adjusted contract

﻿Xavien Howard﻿'s holdout is over. The cornerback reported to Dolphins training camp on time Tuesday in an arrival the club's social team was happy to publish via Twitter.
news

Joe Judge not worried about Kadarius Toney's strange start to Giants career

﻿Kadarius Toney﻿ is the latest first-round pick to provide an injection of new hope to the Giants and their passionate fanbase, but his start has been, well, odd.
news

'No. 2 is not an option' for Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew

In some ways, Trevor Lawrence was predicted to be the Jaguars' QB1 since last season when he was still in college. But for Gardner Minshew, "No. 2 is not an option."
news

Joe Judge: Giants will make 'right decision' for Saquon Barkley's return

Updates aplenty throughout the offseason have offered little in terms of a timetable for Saquon Barkley﻿'s return from an ACL tear and Giants head coach Joe Judge stressed that caution is the preeminent factor when it comes to Barkley hitting the field running.
news

Aaron Rodgers arrives at training camp, near deal with Packers to return for 2021 season

After a lengthy offseason standoff, ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ is nearly back with the Pack. Rodgers and Green Bay are in the final stages of a reworked deal to bring him back for the 2021 season
news

Longtime cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti will be first woman inducted into Patriots Hall of Fame

Longtime New England Patriots cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti has been selected for posthumous induction into the team Hall of Fame as a contributor, team owner Robert Kraft announced Monday. 
news

Washington agrees to terms with DL Jonathan Allen on four-year, $72M deal

Washington is locking up a key fixture of its front seven for the long haul. The Football Team agreed to terms with former first-round DL Jonathan Allen on a four-year, $72 million deal with a $30 million signing bonus.
news

Aaron Rodgers plans to play for Green Bay Packers in 2021 season

It appears Aaron Rodgers' long summer of frustration with the Packers will end back where it started: with Rodgers under center for the green and gold. Rodgers has indicated to people close to him that he does plan to play for the Packers this season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW