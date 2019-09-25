Around the NFL

Earl Thomas: Ravens 'kind of got tired' of Browns hype

Published: Sep 25, 2019 at 10:08 AM

No NFL team drew more headlines or filled more hours of sports talk in the offseason than the Browns. After experiencing one of the league's biggest turnarounds in 2018, they added the likes of Odell Beckham and Sheldon Richardson and hired new coach Freddie Kitchens, who'd meshed so well with quarterback Baker Mayfield.

With the Steelers retooling and the Ravens rebooting, Cleveland was seen as preseason favorites in the AFC North and a Super Bowl darkhorse. Even John Harbaugh got in the act, proclaiming the Browns the most talented team in the division during the owners meetings in March.

You can imagine how well that went over in Baltimore's locker room.

"The media was talking about OBJ and that tandem and Baker Mayfield, the next savior," safety Earl Thomas said, per ESPN. "Then, to add on to that, Coach talked about it a couple of times in meetings. So guys kind of got tired about it."

A lot of that talk has been muted with the Browns starting the season 1-2, including two defeats at home. The 2-1 Ravens have an opportunity to further silence their rival when they host the Browns on Sunday. They too made a plethora of moves before the 2019 campaign, from hiring OC Greg Roman to bringing in Thomas and running back Mark Ingram.

Baltimore, though, seems content to have its worth determined on the field.

"You have to play football at the end of the day," Ingram said. "You can have as many players as you want to on paper, but if guys don't mesh and don't communicate well and play well together, it really doesn't mean anything. We're going to have to play them twice. That's why you line up and play football -- to settle the score."

Defensive tackle Brandon Williams added: "That's just what it is -- it's hype. You can't really buy into it. You don't really know what a team is until you see them on Sunday. When somebody gets hit in the mouth, what's the plan then?"

During a conference call this week, Harbaugh took to defending his offseason praise of the Browns by noting that they applied only to the offseason.

"I think at the time, they did have the most talent in the division," Harbaugh said. "It was meant to be a compliment to the Browns organization and everything and the job they have done. ... Now we are playing the season, and all of that stuff gets determined during the season."

The first meeting between the Ravens and Browns will determine first place and a leg up on the tiebreaker. It'll definitely be something worth talking about.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Broncos OT Garett Bolles backs Russell Wilson, says QB's critics to 'eat crow' in 2023

Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles gave a full-throated defensive of his quarterback on Thursday, stating that Russell Wilson's detractors will "eat crow" this upcoming season.

news

Broncos signing DE Frank Clark to one-year deal

Frank Clark is signing a one-year deal with the Denver Broncos, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero. The three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher spent the last four seasons with the AFC West-rival Kansas City Chiefs before his release in March.

news

Titans S Kevin Byard on attending minicamp after rejecting pay cut: Important to come and 'be a leader'

Titans safety Kevin Byard attended Tennessee's mandatory minicamp this week despite rejecting a pay cut earlier this offseason, citing the need to show up and be a leader.

news

Panthers' Frank Reich promotes Bryce Young to first team at OTAs, won't name him Week 1 starter yet

Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young joined the starting lineup for the first time in Carolina's organized team activities. Coach Frank Reich told reporters this is all part of his plan to have Young ready to go for training camp, the regular season and beyond.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, June 8

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Giants cancel OTA session due to air quality concerns

Canadian wildfires that have affected the air quality in Northeastern U.S. states have forced NFL teams to adjust their practices. New York Giants coach Brian Daboll canceled Thursday's OTA session.

news

Vikings to release RB Dalvin Cook after six seasons

The Minnesota Vikings are expected to officially release running back Dalvin Cook on Friday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.

news

RB Joe Mixon addresses 'noise' on Bengals future: 'Everybody has backed me 100 percent'

Joe Mixon's status in Cincinnati has been a hot topic all summer, with rumors swirling that the Bengals could move on given his hefty contract. But the running back said he's not fretting about the speculation.

news

Panthers CB Jaycee Horn to miss rest of OTAs, minicamp with left ankle injury

The optimism surrounding Jaycee Horn's health entering Year 3 didn't last long. The Panthers announced Thursday that the cornerback will miss the rest of OTAs and mandatory minicamp with an injury to his left ankle.

news

Lions LB Alex Anzalone on Jahmyr Gibbs-Alvin Kamara comparisons: 'It's hard to judge when we're in pajamas'

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone wants to put a halt to the comparisons between rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs and veteran Alvin Kamara. Anzalone says he wants to see Gibbs' talents in an NFL game.

news

Deshaun Watson on entering second season with Browns: 'I'm pretty far ahead of where I was last year'

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson says he's "pretty far ahead" of where he stood last season with the team.

news

Dak Prescott, Cowboys talk up 'Texas Coast' offense led by Mike McCarthy: 'A system that's not out there'

It's a new day in Dallas, with coach Mike McCarthy calling the offensive plays for the first time since his final season in Green Bay in 2018. Two days into mandatory minicamp, players are already noticing a difference.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More