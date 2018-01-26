Earl Thomas on future with Seahawks: 'Money talks'

Just last month, after the Seahawks beat the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16, Thomas, a Texas native, was spotted running toward the Cowboys' locker room and telling coach Jason Garrett, "If y'all have the chance, come get me." Afterward, he told reporters he'd like to end up in Dallas if a Seattle contract extension doesn't come. "This is the place where I want to be when [the Seahawks] kick me to the curb," the safety said.