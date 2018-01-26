Around the NFL

Earl Thomas on future with Seahawks: 'Money talks'

Published: Jan 26, 2018 at 07:38 AM

Earl Thomas has one year remaining on the four-year, $40 million extension he signed in 2014, but he's ready for a new deal.

And if the Seattle Seahawks star safety doesn't get it, he told ESPN at Pro Bowl practices this week he might just be willing to sit out until he does.

"I want to finish my career there," Thomas said of Seattle on Thursday. "I definitely don't see myself going out there not signed. But I'm going to continue to work my butt off and enjoy this process at the Pro Bowl."

Thomas hasn't been shy about speaking openly about the future of his football career and the contracts that come with it. After he broke his leg at the end of the 2016 season, he pondered retirement, though he then admitted Eric Berry's massive six-year, $78 million deal with the Chiefshelped him come back.

Just last month, after the Seahawks beat the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16, Thomas, a Texas native, was spotted running toward the Cowboys' locker room and telling coach Jason Garrett, "If y'all have the chance, come get me." Afterward, he told reporters he'd like to end up in Dallas if a Seattle contract extension doesn't come. "This is the place where I want to be when [the Seahawks] kick me to the curb," the safety said.

Thomas' unhappiness is yet another signal that the once mighty Seahawks are facing their first decline since the Legion of Boom was formed and quarterback Russell Wilson emerged as a league superstar.

Cornerback Richard Sherman and pass rusher Michael Bennett have been rumored to be possible cap causalities this offseason. Defensive coordinator Kris Richard was fired and is now in Dallas. Safety Kam Chancellor and pass rusher Cliff Avril are trying to work their way back from career-threatening injuries. Now, Thomas is speaking like a player who could want out if the money doesn't come in.

"As far as my future in Seattle, I think if they want me, you know, money talks," he said. "We'll get something accomplished. Other than that, I'm just taking it one day at a time."

