Earl Thomas: I had blood test after shoulder recovery

Published: Jan 29, 2015 at 04:13 AM
Gregg Rosenthal

PHOENIX -- There are no significant injuries to worry about for the Super Bowl, which is quietly one of the nicer stories this week. Star defenders Richard Sherman (elbow) and Earl Thomas (shoulder) both practiced fully Wednesday, and will be ready for the big game.

Thomas believes his fast recovery raised the eyebrows of the league.

Thomas has been one of the more ornery Seahawks this week despite all the praise sent his way. He can get his aggression out on the field Sunday, and we'll be curious to see where he lines up. The Patriots do not go vertical very often, and their quick passing could help minimize Thomas' impact.

