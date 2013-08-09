Earl Campbell: 'I wouldn't want the public to feel sorry for me'

Earl Campbell told NFL Network's "NFL AM" on Friday that even though the hits he took during his eight-year NFL career led to knee and back issues, he doesn't regret anything about his time in the league.
"That's what I wanted to do. That's what I did. That's what it took for me to be the best," the Hall of Fame running back said. "I wouldn't want the public to feel sorry for me at all because I have more fun, I do more business, I do everything I want to do."
The former Houston Oilers star said he did believe some former players had a right to sue the NFL for injuries they sustained during their time in the league. However, Campbell added that he believed some players only were seeking restitution because they didn't make as much money as current players do.
"They have a right to come after the league at some point," he said. "But at the same time, some guys are doing it because they didn't make the same as Ray Rice is making now -- they see all the zeroes. ... I think that's unfair."
Campbell, who was a notoriously physical runner throughout his career, also weighed in on the NFL's new crown-of-the-helmet rule. He fears the new rule will lead to more injuries as running backs change their style in order to avoid being penalized. Campbell specifically cited Cleveland Browns running back Trent Richardson, whose running style has been spotlighted in league efforts to educate players and coaches about the new rule.
"I'm afraid more of them are going to get hurt trying to protect themselves, because Trent Richardson has already let it be known that, 'I want to play with my whole body' and I don't think that's going to be fair for him because if he runs the football like that, he's going to get fined," Campbell said.