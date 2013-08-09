Earl Campbell: 'I wouldn't want the public to feel sorry for me'

Published: Aug 09, 2013 at 09:33 AM

Earl Campbell told NFL Network's "NFL AM" on Friday that even though the hits he took during his eight-year NFL career led to knee and back issues, he doesn't regret anything about his time in the league.

"That's what I wanted to do. That's what I did. That's what it took for me to be the best," the Hall of Fame running back said. "I wouldn't want the public to feel sorry for me at all because I have more fun, I do more business, I do everything I want to do."

The former Houston Oilers star said he did believe some former players had a right to sue the NFL for injuries they sustained during their time in the league. However, Campbell added that he believed some players only were seeking restitution because they didn't make as much money as current players do.

"They have a right to come after the league at some point," he said. "But at the same time, some guys are doing it because they didn't make the same as Ray Rice is making now -- they see all the zeroes. ... I think that's unfair."

Campbell, who was a notoriously physical runner throughout his career, also weighed in on the NFL's new crown-of-the-helmet rule. He fears the new rule will lead to more injuries as running backs change their style in order to avoid being penalized. Campbell specifically cited Cleveland Browns running back Trent Richardson, whose running style has been spotlighted in league efforts to educate players and coaches about the new rule.

"I'm afraid more of them are going to get hurt trying to protect themselves, because Trent Richardson has already let it be known that, 'I want to play with my whole body' and I don't think that's going to be fair for him because if he runs the football like that, he's going to get fined," Campbell said.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chargers WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) unlikely to play vs. Broncos, 'trusting the process' in recovery

Wide receiver Keenan Allen is officially listed as doubtful on the team's injury report, but the five-time Pro Bowler told NFL Network's Bridget Condon Saturday that he does not believe he will play.

news

Teams calling Panthers about Christian McCaffrey trades, but Carolina not expected to hold fire sale

With the Panthers at 1-4 and Matt Rhule fired, could more changes be on the way in Carolina? NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports teams are calling about RB Christian McCaffrey among others.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Oct. 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa clears concussion protocol, slated to start Week 7 vs. Steelers

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has cleared concussion protocol and is slated to start Week 7 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE