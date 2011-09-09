Eagles' Young unlikely to face Rams; Samuel tweaks shoulder

The Philadelphia Eagles have several question marks on the injury front heading into Sunday's season opener against the St. Louis Rams. For starters, it looks like they'll be without backup quarterback Vince Young.

Eagles coach Andy Reid said Friday that Young took snaps in practice and looked "OK," but is unlikely to play against the Rams due to a hamstring injury. The Eagles listed Young as doubtful, leaving Mike Kafka as the No. 2 quarterback behind starter Michael Vick.

A new injury also surfaced Friday, as Reid revealed that cornerback Asante Samuel tweaked a shoulder during practice. Reid said Samuel "should be fine," and the three-time All-Pro was one of 11 players listed as probable.

Also listed as probable for the game is wide receiver Steve Smith, who underwent microfracture knee surgery during the offseason. Reid said Smith "has a chance to play," according to the team's official site, and added that Smith's knee is in good shape and he hasn't had any swelling since returning to practice.

Smith had been optimistic about returning during the first month of the season since agreeing to terms with the Eagles in early August.

The Rams listed tight end Mike Hoomanawanui (calf) as questionable, while defensive ends James Hall (back) and Eugene Sims (oblique) are probable on the official injury report.

