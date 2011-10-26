Eagles' Young sued for alleged assault at Dallas strip club

DALLAS -- Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Vince Young is being sued by a Dallas strip club manager he allegedly punched in the face last year.
Creiton Kinchen claims in a lawsuit filed in a Dallas court Tuesday that the 28-year-old Houston native and former University of Texas star hit him "suddenly and without provocation" at the club.
Kinchen, a manager at Club Onyx in Dallas, says he refused to convert $8,000 off Young's credit card into single dollar bills for tip money.
Kinchen says Young was drunk at the time of the June 12, 2010, scuffle. Young was cited for misdemeanor assault. He has said that he was provoked and "made a mistake even being there."
Tom Condon, Young's agent, could not immediately be reached Wednesday for comment.
