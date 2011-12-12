 Skip to main content
Advertising

Eagles WR Smith ends up on injured reserve with knee injury

Published: Dec 12, 2011 at 06:59 AM

The Philadelphia Eagles placed wide receiver Steve Smith on season-ending injured reserve Monday because of a bone bruise in his left knee, the team announced, capping what was a disappointing season for the fifth-year pro.

Smith signed with the Eagles during the offseason after four seasons with the New York Giants, but he battled injuries throughout the season and appeared in nine games with only one start.

Smith hadn't played since Week 12 against the New England Patriots and finished the season with just 11 catches for 124 yards and one touchdown.

The Eagles announced Cedric Thornton has been promoted to the 53-man roster in a corresponding move.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mike Tomlin excited about Steelers' mindset: 'We as a collective have some questions to answer'

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is encouraged by the prove-it mindset of offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Pittsburgh added a number of value picks in the draft to help them achieve such goals.
news

2024 NFL Draft: Final quick-snap grades for all 32 teams

Chad Reuter reveals his final quick-snap grades for all 32 teams based on their decisions from all three days of the 2024 NFL Draft. 
news

Bills signing undrafted free-agent RB Frank Gore Jr., son of five-time Pro Bowler Frank Gore

The Buffalo Bills are signing undrafted free agent Frank Gore Jr., NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported Saturday, per sources. Gore is the son of running back royalty, his father having ended an outstanding career in 2020 with 16,000 yards rushing.
news

Debrief: 32 thoughts for 32 teams after the 2024 NFL Draft

Were the Falcons justified in selecting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. eighth overall? After the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft, Gregg Rosenthal presents one thought for each of the 32 teams in the league. 