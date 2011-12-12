Eagles WR Smith ends up on injured reserve with knee injury

The Philadelphia Eagles placed wide receiver Steve Smith on season-ending injured reserve Monday because of a bone bruise in his left knee, the team announced, capping what was a disappointing season for the fifth-year pro.
Smith signed with the Eagles during the offseason after four seasons with the New York Giants, but he battled injuries throughout the season and appeared in nine games with only one start.
Smith hadn't played since Week 12 against the New England Patriots and finished the season with just 11 catches for 124 yards and one touchdown.
The Eagles announced Cedric Thornton has been promoted to the 53-man roster in a corresponding move.