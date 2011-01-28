Eagles WR Jackson sprained MCL vs. Pack, out of Pro Bowl

Published: Jan 28, 2011 at 12:33 AM

Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson, who pulled out of the Pro Bowl with an unspecified injury, told the Philadelphia Inquirer on Thursday that he suffered a Grade 2 medial collateral ligament sprain and bone bruise in his left knee during a wild-card playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Jackson injured the knee during the first quarter of the Jan. 9 game and was a non-factor after returning late in the first half.

Jackson traveled to Honolulu for the Pro Bowl and practiced Wednesday before apparently tweaking his knee and missing Thursday's workout.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Miles Austin was announced as a late addition to the Pro Bowl roster, replacing Jackson.

Jackson hauled in 47 receptions for 1,056 yards and six touchdowns in 2010. He also ran for a touchdown and scored on a 65-yard punt return on the final play of the game to stun the New York Giants 38-31 in Week 15.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

