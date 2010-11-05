Eagles WR Jackson 'ready to roll' vs. Colts, coach says

PHILADELPHIA -- Pro Bowl wide receiver DeSean Jackson is expected to start and return punts when the Eagles (4-3) play host to the Indianapolis Colts (5-2) on Sunday.
Jackson sustained his second concussion in 11 months when he took a vicious shot from Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dunta Robinson on Oct. 17. Robinson was fined $50,000 for the hit that also left him with a concussion.
Jackson missed Philadelphia's loss at Tennessee on Oct. 24. He will wear a new helmet designed to prevent concussions.
Quarterback Michael Vick, left tackle Jason Peters and defensive tackle Brodrick Bunkley also are returning from injuries for the Eagles.
