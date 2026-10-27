Eagles' worst defensive outing of Vic Fangio era creates unexpected problems

PHILADELPHIA -- The worst defensive game of the Vic Fangio era added insult to the ever-growing list of injuries amid a 2026 season in which the Philadelphia Eagles keep finding new levels of rock bottom.

Dependable defensive play has been the backbone of this team since it hired Fangio as its defensive coordinator in 2024. That snapped in a 38-21 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, just when the Eagles' fledgling offensive system was finally finding a foothold.

The brutal loss to a bitter NFC East rival marked the most points the Eagles have allowed with Fangio in their booth. Cowboys running back Javonte Williams delivered the final touchdown, a 2-yard run that came after the Eagles turned the ball over on their own 16 in a last-ditch effort to spark a comeback. Williams rushed for a career-high 155 yards at 6.2 yards per carry -- an indictment of an Eagles defensive front that was designed to be the strength of this team.

The Eagles signed defensive tackle Jordan Davis to a three-year, $78 million extension in March. They traded two third-round picks for edge rusher Jonathan Greenard in April and signed him to a four-year, $98 million extension. In July, they made Jalen Carter the NFL's highest-paid interior lineman in history. That trio contributed to a miserable night in which the Eagles recorded no sacks, no quarterback hits, no tackles for loss.

Of the three, only Davis, a team captain, agreed to speak with reporters. He said the Cowboys did not surprise the Eagles with their game plan. Dallas entered the weekend with the NFL's 30th-ranked rushing offense, but Davis said the Eagles believed the Cowboys would try to attack on the ground to set up their play-action passing game. This called for the defenders to fill their gaps, be patient, and play strong and stout on their blocks.

The Cowboys averaged 6.4 yards per play while scoring on each of their first three drives. The Eagles trailed 20-14 at halftime and had already surrendered 275 total yards -- their second most in a first half since Fangio was hired. By game's end, Williams had rushed for 136 yards on either first or second down. That early-down success afforded quarterback Dak Prescott advantageous field position and cozy pockets from which he threw three touchdown passes, each one comfortably placed beyond the reach of the Eagles' coverage defenders.

"Unfortunately, it's not a game that we wanted to play," Davis said. "But we have to answer the call when we know it's coming. That starts with me. That starts with everybody in the room."

The issues that pervaded Monday night's game thwarted any thoughts that the Eagles' Week 3 bludgeoning at the hands of the Chicago Bears was an anomaly. There is mounting evidence that the structure of this defense can't withstand such collective strain. A long string of inefficient offensive outings has contributed to the Eagles playing an NFC-high 471 defensive snaps. A lack of backfield pressure has not helped a secondary that experienced another coverage bust on a 35-yard reception by Ryan Flournoy during the Cowboys' second touchdown drive. And the regression of nickelback Cooper DeJean, both in coverage and as a tackler, has created unexpected disadvantages.

Perhaps most concerning is Philadelphia's inability to create pressure. Their eight sacks through seven games are tied for the NFL's second-fewest, and they pressure quarterbacks at the league's sixth-lowest rate (30.1).

Injuries have created setbacks. Nolan Smith, who leads the team's edge rushers with three sacks, is in concussion protocol. Greenard, who played after missing last week's game with an ankle injury, seemed to be on a pitch count, rotating with Jalyx Hunt, who returned from a knee/ankle injury suffered in Week 5's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Still, Fangio has historically created interior pressure with Carter and Davis, plus simulated pressures with linebackers Zack Baun and Jihaad Campbell. Both methods were equally ineffective, even with everyone healthy.

Is it the scheme? Is it the execution? Is it fatigue?

"There's never just one thing," coach Nick Sirianni said. "Again, when you're not getting pressures, you've got to try to simulate them in some way. So again, it's always a version of, how are we executing? How are we putting them in positions to succeed? Because all that matters is that it goes out onto the field and we try to give ourselves the best chance to win. In this game of football, just like anything, I think we always want to pin it on something, but there's multiple things that contribute to it. We'll look at that, look at some of the common themes and see what we need to do to get better."

Said Davis: "Whatever it is, we need to identify it. We have to do better at it. We have to go out there and we have to make sure that we are fitting the pass and the run."

The Eagles demonstrated a troubling inability to get off the field against the Cowboys. An offense led by backup quarterback Tanner McKee and a battered Saquon Barkley delivered a 17-play, 84-yard touchdown drive to seize a 21-20 lead on the first possession of the second half. The longest drive yet under first-year offensive coordinator Sean Mannion was swiftly squandered, though, along with a lead the Eagles never secured again.

The Cowboys responded with a nine-play, 55-yard touchdown drive punctuated by Prescott, who ran in a two-point conversion. The Eagles surrendered two third-down conversions on the possession -- a microcosm of a night in which the Cowboys converted 8-of-13 third downs, plus a fourth-down conversion that was part of another touchdown drive.

"Yeah, we tried different fronts, different personnels," linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. said. "But at the end of the day, we didn't get the job done."

The Eagles have now fallen to 2-5 amid this five-game losing streak. Both are firsts in the Sirianni era, with each loss carrying with it its own distinct bad aftertaste. Sirianni ended his postgame press conference by insisting the NFC East is still "wide open," though the tenor of the season will change significantly if the Eagles don't break their slump against the Washington Commanders and the New York Giants before their Week 10 bye and the Nov. 10 trade deadline.

Sirianni used the phrase "everything's on the table" when talking about the considerations the Eagles were taking with the system after the offense struggled yet again last week against the Panthers.

After Monday night, one can't help but think the same sentiment applies to the defense.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.