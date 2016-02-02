Eagles will suspend executive search until post draft

The Philadelphia Eagles will suspend their search for a top personnel executive until after the 2016 NFL Draft, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
Since the termination of Chip Kelly and Ed Marynowitz in December, the Eagles have been searching for someone to head their draft room and conduct day-to-day scouting. Rapoport adds the team has already interviewed several candidates including Brandon Hunt (Steelers), Morocco Brown (formerly of the Browns) and Mark Dominik (formerly of the Buccaneers).
Because scout contracts extend through the draft, the organization felt it was best to wait until possible candidates are out of their respective contracts in order to find the best long-term solution, per Rapoport.
Tom Donahoe will continue to run the team's day-to-day operations, and Howie Roseman will remain in charge of the draft and free agency.