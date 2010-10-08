Eagles will face 49ers with Kolb at QB in ailing Vick's place

Kolb will replace the injured Michael Vick when the Philadelphia Eagles visit the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Vick didn't practice all week because of a rib cartilage injury and won't travel with the team.
"I approached it like that all week, and that's the way you have to do it, so it doesn't change anything in my mind," Kolb said. "But it just helps you focus in on that you're the guy and you've got to go in and win."
Vick was hurt during the first quarter of last Sunday's 17-12 loss to Donovan McNabb and the Washington Redskins.
It was a costly loss for the Eagles (2-2). Pro Bowl cornerback Asante Samuel and wide receiver Riley Cooper sustained concussions and will not play against the 49ers (0-4).
"I played the whole half injured (last week), so I feel definitely confident to go out there," McCoy said, according to the Eagles' official website. "There's going to be a little pain, but that comes with the territory. In this type of business, in this type of game, guys are going to be banged up."
McCoy said he wore a flak jacket during practice this week to protect the ribs.
"He's tough as nails," Kolb said of McCoy. "I think we knew that long before, but he just proves it when he comes in last week and breaks it, in probably the second quarter, I think, and never said a word about it. And of course, going and playing this week, too. It's a tribute to him and how bad he wants it and how bad we all want it. We're very focused to go win this game."
Vick's sensational performance forced Reid to make a flip-flop decision and bench Kolb one day after declaring he would remain the starter.
"He's done a good job and done everything we've asked him to do," Reid said of Kolb. "He seems comfortable with the game plan and, I think, is fired up about playing."
Kolb was 22-of-35 passing for 201 yards and one touchdown with one interception after replacing Vick against the Redskins. Kolb's desperation heave into the end zone on the final play bounced out of Jason Avant's hands and was picked off by a Washington player.
Kolb struggled in the season opener against the Green Bay Packers, going 5-of-10 passing for 24 yards in one half. Overall, he has led the Eagles to just 15 points in five quarters.
Knowing Vick's chances of playing were slim, 49ers coach Mike Singletary said his team prepared for Kolb all week.
"I see a guy who really reads defenses very well and really tries to get the football in the hands of the playmakers," Singletary said, according to the Eagles' official Web site. "He really gets the ball out fast; I think that's what he does well."
Kolb last year became the first player in NFL history to throw for 300 yards in his first two starts. He'll make his fourth career start Sunday.
"It's super high," Kolb said when asked his confidence level. "And our team's is super high. We know that we need to go in there and get this one. We had an unbelievable week of work. Our intensity level's been through the roof, and I feel like we have a great game plan, so those three things need to combine into a victory."
