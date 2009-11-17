Eagles' Westbrook will visit two concussion specialists

Published: Nov 17, 2009 at 09:47 AM

PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles running back Brian Westbrook will visit two concussion specialists in Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

Westbrook sustained his second concussion in three weeks during Philadelphia's 31-23 loss at San Diego on Sunday. The 30-year-old former All-Pro suffered his first career concussion on Oct. 26 against Washington.

Westbrook first will consult with neuropsychologist Mark R. Lovell, head athletic trainer Rick Burkholder says in a statement. After that visit, Westbrook and Lovell will meet with neurosurgeon Joseph Maroon.

Burkholder says Lovell has been consulting with the Eagles' medical staff on Westbrook's recovery since his first concussion.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts WR T.Y. Hilton (quad) downgraded to out vs. 49ers; Quenton Nelson activated from injured reserve

﻿Colts WR T.Y. Hilton﻿ (quad) has been downgraded to out versus the San Francisco 49ers while All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson has been activated from injured reserve, the team announced Saturday.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Oct. 23

Wilson is having the pin removed from his middle finger within the next week and his original target date of a Week 10 return is still in sight, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Saturday on Good Morning Football Weekend.
news

Cardinals' offensive vision finally coming to fruition; two post-hype breakouts

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks examines the Cardinals' offensive breakthrough in Year 3 of the Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray era. Plus, a look at two post-hype breakouts and why critics of Bill Belichick's fourth-down conservatism are wrong.
news

Trent Williams (ankle/elbow) doubtful with Jimmy Garoppolo returning as 49ers starting QB

Left tackle Trent Williams (elbow/ankle) did not participate in San Francisco's practice for a third straight day and drawing a doubtful designation, while quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (calf) had no designation and rookie signal-caller Trey Lance (knee) is out.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW