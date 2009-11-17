Eagles' Westbrook will visit two concussion specialists

PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles running back Brian Westbrook will visit two concussion specialists in Pittsburgh on Wednesday.
Westbrook sustained his second concussion in three weeks during Philadelphia's 31-23 loss at San Diego on Sunday. The 30-year-old former All-Pro suffered his first career concussion on Oct. 26 against Washington.
Westbrook first will consult with neuropsychologist Mark R. Lovell, head athletic trainer Rick Burkholder says in a statement. After that visit, Westbrook and Lovell will meet with neurosurgeon Joseph Maroon.
Burkholder says Lovell has been consulting with the Eagles' medical staff on Westbrook's recovery since his first concussion.
Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press