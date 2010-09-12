Eagles' Weaver feared to have suffered ACL tear vs. Packers

Philadelphia Eagles fullback Leonard Weaver left Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers with a sprained left knee and will not return.
NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora reports, via a league source, that the initial concern with Weaver is a season-ending ACL tear, but there is no official diagnosis and more testing has to be done.
Weaver was injured on a rushing play early in the second quarter. His knee was severely twisted on a direct hit and he was down for several minutes. Coach Andy Reid came to Weaver's side. Weaver was helped off the field by teammates and the training staff.
Also injured for the Eagles was starting center Jamaal Jackson, who will not return after suffering an elbow injury in the second quarter.
Jackson tore a left knee ligament at the end of last season.
Eagles quarterback Kevin Kolb was shaken up on a play in the second quarter. He hurt his jaw, but stayed in.
