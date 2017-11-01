Eagles vs. Patriots Super Bowl game facts

Published: Nov 01, 2017 at 09:41 AM

Nick of time:If Nick Foles leads the Eagles to a Super Bowl victory, he would become the first quarterback to begin the season as a backup and lead his team to a Lombardi Trophy since… his Super Bowl LII counterpart, Tom Brady (in 2001). 

Did you know?:Prior to the Eagles this season, eight teams have won a conference championship by 30+ points in the Super Bowl era. Those teams are 2-6 in the Super Bowl.

Run, Eagles, run:The Eagles are 7-0 this season (including playoffs) when the Jay Ajayi, LeGarrette Blount duo eclipses 100 combined scrimmage yards.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Broncos RB Melvin Gordon: 'I get overlooked a lot and I am kind of sick of it'

Melvin Gordon's first season in the Mile High City wasn't without its fair share of lows. The Broncos running back recently discussed the challenges he faced during the 2020 campaign.
news

This Week in NFL History: April 19 to April 25; Generational talents begin their NFL journey

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

NFL intends to not discipline players for offseason 'high-risk COVID conduct'

The NFLPA informed players Saturday night that the NFL doesn't intend to discipline players for "high-risk COVID conduct," during the offseason, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Presumptive No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence clarifies his drive: 'I love football as much or more than anyone'

Trevor Lawrence drew criticism this week in the aftermath of a Sports Illustrated cover story. On Saturday, he posted a thread on Twitter clarifying how he strongly he feels about football.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW