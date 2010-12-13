Eagles' victory over Cowboys ties best Sunday night rating

Published: Dec 13, 2010 at 04:12 AM

NEW YORK -- Fans will tune into NFC East matchups even when one team is out of playoff contention.

The Philadelphia Eagles' 30-27 win over the Dallas Cowboys on NBC's "Sunday Night Football" matched the highest preliminary rating in the show's five years.

The Eagles came in tied for first in the division, but the ever-popular Cowboys were 4-8. The game still earned a 16.5 overnight rating and 25 share to equal last year's Giants-Cowboys matchup, which opened Dallas' new stadium.

The three highest-rated "Sunday Night Football" games are Cowboys NFC East matchups. Seven of the top eight games involve at least one team from the division.

Ratings represent the percentage of all homes with televisions tuned into a program. Shares represent the percentage of all homes with TVs in use at the time. Overnight ratings measure the country's largest markets.

