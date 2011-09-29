Eagles' Vick to protect bruised right hand with Kevlar glove

The Philadelphia Eagles haven't done a great job of protecting quarterback Michael Vick so far this season. Vick, in turn, doesn't necessarily protect himself given his running ability outside of the pocket.
So in response to his bruised right hand -- which he says won't keep him out Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers -- Vick is turning to body armor. That's no joke.
Vick told NFL Network's Albert Breer Thursday that he'll be wearing a glove on his right hand -- his injured non-throwing hand -- that has Kevlar in it.
It's no surprise the Eagles would be OK to Vick going to great lengths to keep himself on the field. Kevlar has many applications, and it's not uncommon to see quarterbacks (see Romo, Tony) wear a light-weight version of Kevlar flak jackets to protect themselves from rib injuries.
It's worth noting Vick also has an endorsement deal with Unequal Technologies, which specializes in impact-absorbing sports equipment.