Eagles: Vick's condition progressing at an expected rate

Published: Sep 21, 2011 at 05:54 AM

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Michael Vick participated in a morning walkthrough Wednesday, and there is a chance he will play Sunday against the New York Giants.

Vick suffered a concussion in Philadelphia's 35-31 loss to the Falcons in Atlanta on Sunday night and was forced to leave the game in the second half.

Eagles head athletic trainer Rick Burkholder said Vick doesn't have "a whole lot of concussion symptoms," and would undergo further testing, including seeing an independent neurologist in the next day or two.

"Just because he doesn't have symptoms today doesn't mean he won't have symptoms tomorrow," Burkholder said. "You can't predict."

Vick didn't wear a helmet during the morning walk-through and split reps with backup Mike Kafka, NFL Network's Stacey Dales reported. During the team's practice session, the first-team reps were split between Kafka and Vince Young, a source close to the situation told Dales.

Eagles coach Andy Reid wasn't sure if Vick would practice in the afternoon.

"It's hard to give you the future because you have to do things the right way and go through the process," Reid said.

Vick threw for two touchdowns for the Eagles on Sunday, but he couldn't continue after being spun by a Falcons rusher into one of his teammates, right tackle Todd Herremans. He was replaced by Mike Kafka. Vince Young, who was signed to be the backup, has missed the first two games with a hamstring injury. He's close to returning.

"We're pretty fortunate to have three quarterbacks who can play the game," Reid said. "My message to all three of them was: 'Get ready accordingly.'

Giants coach Tom Coughlin said in his Tuesday conference call with the media that he expected Vick to play and that his team wasn't putting together a different game plan without Vick in it.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

