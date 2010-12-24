Eagles' Vick casts his vote for MVP: 'I would take ... myself'

Published: Dec 24, 2010 at 07:00 AM

PHILADELPHIA -- Michael Vick's MVP pick?

That would be Michael Vick.

Asked after practice Friday whom he would select if he had a vote, the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback said, "You put me on the spot."

Then he added with a smile: "I would take ... myself."

Vick and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady are widely considered the top two candidates for the award, which has been won or shared by a quarterback 17 of the past 23 years.

Brady leads the NFL with a 109.9 passer rating. In his past nine games, he has thrown 21 touchdown passes and no interceptions. The Patriots (12-2) have won 11 of their past 12 games.

Vick's 103.6 passer rating is third-highest in the NFL and leads the NFC. He also has 613 rushing yards and has run for eight TDs -- more than all but nine NFL running backs.

Vick spent Christmas in 2007 and 2008 incarcerated at Leavenworth Penitentiary in Kansas while serving an 18-month sentence on federal charges of running an illegal dogfighting ring.

"I'm just blessed to be here," Vick said. "I spent two Christmases in Kansas, and that was by far the toughest thing I've had to do. Each and every year, I reflect on that, and I think it will always make the holiday season more gratifying.

"(I'm) just thankful for a lot, thankful for the opportunity that I've been given, thankful for the blessings, and hopefully they'll continue to come."

The Eagles (10-4) would clinch the NFC East title Sunday with either a home win over the Minnesota Vikings (5-8) or a Packers victory over the New York Giants in Green Bay.

"We all know what's on the line," Vick said. "We know what's at stake. Like I say each and every week, every game is going to be a tough game. You have to go and play as hard as you can. You can't let up and you can't go into a game sure you're going to win. You have to earn it. That's our mentality and that's our mindset, and this week is no different."

