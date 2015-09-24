Eagles unsure if DeMarco Murray will play vs. Jets

Eagles coach Chip Kelly told reporters on Thursday that his starting running back is still being evaluated for a hamstring injury ahead of this weekend's matchup with the New York Jets. Murray won't practice Thursday and the team isn't sure if he'll suit up for Week 3.
Murray was hurt during Wednesday's practice, but tests revealed that he only tweaked the hamstring, sources informed of the injury told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport.
Last year's Offensive Player of the Year logged just nine yards in the opener before amassing a ridiculous two yards off 13 attempts in Sunday's 20-10 loss to the Cowboys.
If he can't play against the Jets, the Eagles will give plenty of snaps to Ryan Mathews, also off to a slow start with just four yards off as many carries.
Philly's once-lauded ground game has dried up behind a shaky offensive line. It's the wrong time for the winless Eagles to face New York's nasty defensive front, but they have no choice. Lose Sunday and the season is officially on life support.