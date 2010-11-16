Eagles unlikely to let Vick leave as free agent

In the past, the Eagles had put a price tag of at least a first-round pick on the promising youngster. While they feel like Kolb could be a star, no one else in the NFL possesses Vick's skill set, and few have had more success recently developing quarterbacks like Andy Reid. The Eagles believe Mike Kafka, who was drafted in 2010, could be at least a solid back-up in the NFL, and Vick is just 30, three years younger than Tom Brady, for instance.