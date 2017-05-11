Around the NFL

Eagles' Trey Burton: We expect offense 'to be electric'

Published: May 11, 2017 at 03:00 AM

The Eagles' boom or bust additions at wide receiver this offseason have left many wondering whether Philadelphia can make the Doug Pederson offense come to life in its intended form.

Count versatile tight end Trey Burton among those who have high expectations.

"We expect it to be electric," Burton said on NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Thursday. "We expected it to do really well last year, we just had a few small things here and there. Lost a few really close games. We expected to do well, bring fans, fill the seats and have a lot of fun out there."

Because of the unexpectedly grim wide receiver market this offseason, the Alshon Jefferyacquisition has flown under the radar a bit. The Eagles offense could take on new life with a game-changing, 6-foot-3 wide receiver who, when on and invested, can abuse opposing cornerbacks.

They could also struggle to keep Jeffery on the field like the Bears have at times.

It's not difficult to imagine the matchup problems Jeffery, Zach Ertz, Torrey Smith and Jordan Matthews could cause when on the field at the same time. It just might be hard to get them all operating at the same frequency injury free.

Burton is not wrong when he says the expectation is 'electric.' Carson Wentz now has theoretically every different type of weapon at his disposal -- the speedy home-run threat, the all-around tight end, the bruiser and the precision route runner -- but also has a new type of weight on his shoulders.

