Eagles trade CB Brandon Boykin to Steelers

Published: Aug 01, 2015 at 01:10 PM
The Philadelphia Eagles traded cornerback Brandon Boykin to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the teams announced Saturday.

The Eagles will receive a conditional fifth-round pick in 2016.

The price is fairly cheap for a cornerback-needy Steelers squad. Boykin will step in immediately and start in a secondary with many questions.

The starting slot corner is in the final year of his contract and will make $1.54 million this season. Boykin was the Eagles' best cornerback in 2014 and rated No. 21 overall by Pro Football Focus.

Much has been made the past two seasons about Boykin's desire for a bigger role outside of slot coverage. The 25-year-old would likely have left in free agency after the season.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports that the Eagles have fielded offers for Boykin for months before the Steelers stepped up with an offer. Trading Boykin is a sign the Eagles believe rookies Eric Rowe and JaCorey Shepherd can step in and play this season.

The Steelers desperately needed help in a shuffled secondary after the retirements of safety Troy Polamalu and cornerback Ike Taylor.

Boykin immediately bolsters a unit led by William Gay and Cortez Allen.

Boykin spent three seasons with the Eagles, starting in six games. He compiled seven interceptions, including six in 2013, and forced four fumbles in that time.

