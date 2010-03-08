Eagles trade Brown to Bucs, reward Avant with five-year contract

"I love the city, I love the team, I love the mindset of the coaches here, and I didn't really want to have to go to a place besides Philadelphia," Avant said, according to the Eagles' Web site. "I'm just thankful because I know the city of Philadelphia, they thrive on hard work and that's the team that we have, and I'm just thankful to be part of a city like that. ... It's a gritty city, and I think that's the type of guys that we have in the locker room and I think the management recognizes that."