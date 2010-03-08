Eagles trade Brown to Bucs, reward Avant with five-year contract

The Philadelphia Eagles reshaped their receiving corps Monday, re-signing Jason Avant to a five-year contract and trading wide receiver Reggie Brown to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a sixth-round pick in the 2011 draft.
Brown has 177 receptions for 2,574 yards and 17 touchdowns during his five-year NFL career, but he was a disappointment for the Eagles in the past two seasons. After scoring a career-high eight TDs in 2006 and posting a career-high 61 receptions in 2007, Brown made just 27 catches combined in 2008 and 2009.
The Buccaneers were looking for receiver help after coach Raheem Morris told the St. Petersburg Times last week that the team wouldn't re-sign Antonio Bryant, its leading receiver in 2008. Bryant is an unrestricted free agent and will visit the Cincinnati Bengals on Tuesday.
Avant, 26, isn't going anywhere after signing his deal with the Eagles. He had a career-best 41 receptions for 587 yards and three touchdowns last season as Philadelphia's slot receiver.
"I love the city, I love the team, I love the mindset of the coaches here, and I didn't really want to have to go to a place besides Philadelphia," Avant said, according to the Eagles' Web site. "I'm just thankful because I know the city of Philadelphia, they thrive on hard work and that's the team that we have, and I'm just thankful to be part of a city like that. ... It's a gritty city, and I think that's the type of guys that we have in the locker room and I think the management recognizes that."
Avant, a fourth-round pick by the Eagles in 2006, has 103 catches for 1,299 yards and eight touchdowns in his career.
"Jason Avant has developed into one of our most dependable and productive players on offense," Eagles coach Andy Reid said in a statement released by the team. "He's physical, he's tough and he has the respect of all of his teammates. Jason plays the game of football the right way; he competes on a daily basis, whether it's in the game or in practice.
"He is also what I consider a person with high character, and he's a guy that I like to think younger players have and will continue to learn from. Jason is a devoted man in the community and gives a great deal of time helping others. We're glad to have him back in Philadelphia for the next five seasons."
