Eagles top draft pick Maclin still unsigned as training camp opens

Published: Jul 26, 2009 at 02:22 PM

BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- Philadelphia Eagles top draft pick Jeremy Maclin remains unsigned and was a no-show on the first day of training camp.

Maclin was selected with the 19th overall pick in the draft. The Eagles traded up two spots to take the receiver out of Missouri.

The deadline for rookies and selected veterans to report to camp at Lehigh University was 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Eagles coach Andy Reid says the team is close with Maclin in a "couple of areas" and needs to get closer in others.

Reid also said running back Brian Westbrook isn't expected to return to the team until next month after undergoing ankle surgery June 5.

Defensive end Victor Abiamiri isn't expected back until mid-August because of an injured pectoral muscle.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

