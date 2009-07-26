Eagles top draft pick Maclin still unsigned as training camp opens

BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- Philadelphia Eagles top draft pick Jeremy Maclin remains unsigned and was a no-show on the first day of training camp.
Maclin was selected with the 19th overall pick in the draft. The Eagles traded up two spots to take the receiver out of Missouri.
The deadline for rookies and selected veterans to report to camp at Lehigh University was 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Reid also said running back Brian Westbrook isn't expected to return to the team until next month after undergoing ankle surgery June 5.
Defensive end Victor Abiamiri isn't expected back until mid-August because of an injured pectoral muscle.
