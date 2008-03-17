Eagles to move newly-signed Klecko to fullback

Published: Mar 17, 2008 at 11:13 AM

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Monday they have signed fullback Dan Klecko to a two-year contract.

Klecko has been a part of three Super Bowl championship teams during his five-year career with New England (2003-05) and Indianapolis (2006-07). Klecko, who has seen action at defensive tackle, fullback, and linebacker during his career, was a fourth-round draft choice of the Patriots in 2003.

With the Eagles, Klecko will be moved to fullback on a full-time basis for the first time in his career.

"It has been something that I've done in the NFL all five years [of my career], so I think the transition will be easier than a lot of people think," said Klecko. "It's going to be a lot of hard work in changing my mentality to the offensive side of the ball, but we'll see how it goes from there. It's going to be an experiment for me too, so we'll see."

In 47 career regular season games, Klecko has 39 tackles and three sacks on defense and four receptions for 20 yards and one receiving touchdown. In the Colts' AFC Championship Game victory over the Patriots in 2007, he caught a one-yard touchdown pass from Peyton Manning.

Klecko said the catch provided him with a sense of vindication after the Patriots had cut him in training camp.

"I love New England, it was a great time, but they did cut me. When I spiked the ball, there was a lot of emotion coming out, there really was."

Klecko's father, Joe, was an All-America defensive lineman at Temple and an All-Pro defensive tackle with the New York Jets.

