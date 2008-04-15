Eagles to face Cards in first Thanksgiving appearance since 1989

Published: Apr 15, 2008 at 11:25 AM

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles will play on Thanksgiving for the first time in nearly two decades when they host Arizona in Week 13 of the 2008 season.

The Eagles, who have not hosted a Thanksgiving game since 1940, will meet the Cardinals at 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving night on NFL Network, one of five primetime games Philadelphia will play in the upcoming season.

Philadelphia will play at Dallas in a Monday night game in Week 2 on Sept. 15, and at Chicago on Sunday, Sept. 28. The Eagles will also host the Super Bowl Champion New York Giants on Sunday, Nov. 9, and the Cleveland Browns on Monday, Dec. 15.

The Eagles will open and close the season with home games -- opening against St. Louis and closing against the Cowboys on Sunday, Dec. 28.

Philadelphia will make two West Coast trips in the middle of the season, to face San Francisco on Oct. 12 and Seattle on Nov. 2, but have a bye week and a home game in between.

The Eagles face Washington at home on Oct. 5 and away on Dec. 21 and visit the Giants on Dec. 7 in NFC East matchups.

Home games against Pittsburgh (Sept. 21) and Atlanta (Oct. 26) and away games at Cincinnati (Nov. 16) and Baltimore (Nov. 23) round out the schedule.

The Eagles last played on Thanksgiving in 1989, when they beat the Cowboys 27-0.

