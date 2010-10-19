Eagles, Titans each going for third straight win

Published: Oct 19, 2010 at 03:36 PM

Chris Johnson is second in rushing yards.

(Paul Jasienski / Associated Press)

The storyline
The Eagles are 3-0 on the road and face one of the most physical teams in the league with more offensive stars wounded (Jason Peters, DeSean Jackson, etc.) Michael Vick could return to start, which would continue a stunning QB carousel in Philly.

Why you should watch
Vince Young could end facing one of his heroes. Chris Johnson is getting back in a groove. LeSean McCoy is evolving into one of the most potent weapons in football.

Did you know?
McCoy is one of only two players with 400-plus rushing yards and 200-plus receiving yards. ... Philadelphia's Juqua Parker has a sack in five consecutive games against AFC opponents. ... The Titans have won 11 straight vs. NFC teams. ... Tennessee's Kenny Britt has a TD catch in four consecutive games.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Titans OC Todd Downing arrested for DUI after win over Packers

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested early Friday morning for driving under the influence, the Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed to NFL.com.

news

NFL Week 11 bold predictions: Jets finally beat Pats! Jeff Saturday's Colts hand Eagles 2nd straight loss

Will the Jets FINALLY beat the Patriots? Can Jeff Saturday's Colts stay hot and hand the Eagles their second straight loss? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 11 of the 2022 season.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Nov. 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Next Woman Up: Alexandra Cancio-Bello, member of NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative's inaugural class

In this installment of the Next Woman Up series, Howard University College of Medicine student Alexandra Cancio-Bello discusses her month-long clinical rotation with the New York Giants medical staff through the NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE