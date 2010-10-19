Eagles, Titans each going for third straight win

Chris Johnson is second in rushing yards.
(Paul Jasienski / Associated Press)
The storyline
The Eagles are 3-0 on the road and face one of the most physical teams in the league with more offensive stars wounded (Jason Peters, DeSean Jackson, etc.) Michael Vick could return to start, which would continue a stunning QB carousel in Philly.
Why you should watch
Vince Young could end facing one of his heroes. Chris Johnson is getting back in a groove. LeSean McCoy is evolving into one of the most potent weapons in football.
Did you know?
McCoy is one of only two players with 400-plus rushing yards and 200-plus receiving yards. ... Philadelphia's Juqua Parker has a sack in five consecutive games against AFC opponents. ... The Titans have won 11 straight vs. NFC teams. ... Tennessee's Kenny Britt has a TD catch in four consecutive games.