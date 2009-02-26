Eagles tender one-year deals to Baskett, Cole, Daniels

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Thursday that they have tendered one-year contracts to the following free agents: WR Hank Baskett, C/G Nick Cole and LB Tank Daniels.
Baskett and Cole are restricted free agents, and Daniels is an exclusive-rights free agent. If another club signs Baskett or Cole to an offer sheet, the Eagles have seven days to match the offer. If they chose not to match, the Eagles will receive a second-round draft pick in return. By offering Daniels a one-year tender, the Eagles retained exclusive negotiating rights with him.
Baskett set career highs in 2008 with 33 receptions and three touchdowns. He joined the Eagles in a trade with Minnesota after originally signing with the Vikings as a rookie free agent in 2006. Baskett has posted 71 catches, 1,046 yards and six touchdowns in his three-year career in Philadelphia. He's one of six players in NFL history to have three catches of 85 yards or more in a career.
A rookie free-agent signee of the Eagles in 2006, Cole has seen action in all 53 regular-season and postseason contests at guard, center and as a blocking back. In 2008, Cole filled in admirably for the injured Max Jean-Gilles, who was replacing an injured Shawn Andrews at right guard. Coles, started the final four regular-season games and all three postseason games at right guard.
In his second tour of duty in Philadelphia, Daniels ranked fifth on the Eagles with 18 special-teams tackles after being claimed off waivers from the New York Giants on Aug. 31, 2008. After signing with the Eagles as a rookie free agent in 2006, Daniels saw action in six regular-season games and two playoff contests during his rookie season. One year later, he was a member of the Super Bowl champion New York Giants, playing in five regular-season games and all four playoff contests.