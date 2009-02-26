Eagles tender one-year deals to Baskett, Cole, Daniels

In his second tour of duty in Philadelphia, Daniels ranked fifth on the Eagles with 18 special-teams tackles after being claimed off waivers from the New York Giants on Aug. 31, 2008. After signing with the Eagles as a rookie free agent in 2006, Daniels saw action in six regular-season games and two playoff contests during his rookie season. One year later, he was a member of the Super Bowl champion New York Giants, playing in five regular-season games and all four playoff contests.