Eagles take DB Brandon Boykin in 4th round

Published: Apr 28, 2012 at 04:02 PM
Broncos RB Javonte Williams (knee) says he'll be 'ready to go' for training camp
Speaking to reporters Sunday at a youth camp put on by him and teammate Patrick Surtain II, Denver running back Javonte Williams said the plan is for him to be cleared from his knee injury and ready to go for the beginning of camp, furthering the franchise's offseason-long predictions for the back's return.
