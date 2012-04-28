Eagles take DB Brandon Boykin in 4th round

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The Philadelphia Eagles have selected Georgia cornerback Brandon Boykin in the fourth round of the NFL draft.
The 5-foot-9.5, 182-pound Boykin, the 13rd overall pick, can play in the slot or outside and is also a skilled returner. He even played a little on offense for the Bulldogs.
Boykin is considered a strong tackler, quick and has the leaping ability to cover taller receivers. He had nine career interceptions, and returned four kickoffs and one punt for touchdowns.
Boykin scored a safety, returned a punt 92 yards for a touchdown and caught a 13-yard TD in a triple-overtime loss to Michigan State in the Outback Bowl.
He won the 2011 Paul Hornung Award as the nation's most versatile player.