Eagles tab two in personnel, scouting departments

Published: Jan 27, 2012 at 09:14 PM

The Philadelphia Eagles filled two openings Friday by naming Anthony Patch as director of college scouting and Rick Mueller as pro personnel executive.

"We are very pleased to promote Anthony and add Rick to our scouting staff," Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said in a statement, via the team's official website. "Anthony has been one of our top talent evaluators during his tenure as a college scout, has great relationships throughout football and is an extremely hard worker. Rick brings a wealth of NFL experience while giving us a new and fresh set of eyes to evaluate incoming talent. They will both play a role in helping us prepare for this offseason of free agency and the draft."

Patch has spent the past 10 seasons in the Eagles' scouting department and was named the team's assistant director of college scouting in 2010.

Mueller has 15 years of NFL experience and most recently served as the general manager of the Omaha Nighthawks in the United Football League.

The Eagles still are searching for a replacement for former director of player personnel Ryan Grigson, who agreed to become the Indianapolis Colts' general manager. The position is unlikely to be filled before the 2012 NFL Draft, according to the team's website.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Austin Ekeler wants to 'attack' franchise tag: 'It's detrimental to us as players'

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler set up last week's RB Zoom call with other top rushers to organize in the face of a diminishing market for their position. Ekeler told Tyler Dragon of USA Today it wasn't just a one-time meeting.

news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert says new contract allows him 'to play fearless'

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert's massive payday provided Herbert security to know his future is set. "I think I just get to play football now," he said Wednesday.

news

Bears WR Chase Claypool on 2023: 'It's the biggest year of my life'

Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool knows the score heading into the 2023 season. "It's the biggest year of my life, and I understand that," Claypool said Wednesday.

news

Colts owner Jim Irsay feels running backs' calls for 'another negotiation of pay' is 'inappropriate'

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay became the latest to address the declining running back market with Jonathan Taylor a year away from free agency, calling a player category wanting "another negotiation" after agreeing to the CBA "inappropriate."

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More