Eagles tab two in personnel, scouting departments

The Philadelphia Eagles filled two openings Friday by naming Anthony Patch as director of college scouting and Rick Mueller as pro personnel executive.
"We are very pleased to promote Anthony and add Rick to our scouting staff," Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said in a statement, via the team's official website. "Anthony has been one of our top talent evaluators during his tenure as a college scout, has great relationships throughout football and is an extremely hard worker. Rick brings a wealth of NFL experience while giving us a new and fresh set of eyes to evaluate incoming talent. They will both play a role in helping us prepare for this offseason of free agency and the draft."
Patch has spent the past 10 seasons in the Eagles' scouting department and was named the team's assistant director of college scouting in 2010.
Mueller has 15 years of NFL experience and most recently served as the general manager of the Omaha Nighthawks in the United Football League.
The Eagles still are searching for a replacement for former director of player personnel Ryan Grigson, who agreed to become the Indianapolis Colts' general manager. The position is unlikely to be filled before the 2012 NFL Draft, according to the team's website.