Eagles tab two in personnel, scouting departments

"We are very pleased to promote Anthony and add Rick to our scouting staff," Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said in a statement, via the team's official website. "Anthony has been one of our top talent evaluators during his tenure as a college scout, has great relationships throughout football and is an extremely hard worker. Rick brings a wealth of NFL experience while giving us a new and fresh set of eyes to evaluate incoming talent. They will both play a role in helping us prepare for this offseason of free agency and the draft."