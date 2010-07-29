Eagles strike five-year deal with rookie Graham just before camp

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Thursday night that they had agreed to a five-year contract with defensive end Brandon Graham, their first-round draft pick.
Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed. The Eagles released wide receiver Blue Cooper to make roster room for Graham, who was the team's last remaining unsigned draft pick.
"It feels good because I really wanted to get to training camp, and coach (Andy) Reid really wanted me to get to camp, and now it's time to show them why they picked me," Graham said in a statement released by the Eagles. "I have a lot of work to do, but I'm ready to go."
The Eagles traded up 11 spots in the April draft to grab Graham, a 6-foot-2, 268-pound lineman for Michigan. He had 64 tackles -- 26 for a loss -- and 10.5 sacks during his senior season with the Wolverines.
"I'm really glad that we were able to work well with Joel Segal (Graham's agent) on getting this deal done," Eagles president Joe Banner said in the statement. "We're really excited to get Brandon on the field tomorrow in time for the start of the first full-team practice."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.