Eagles strike five-year deal with rookie Graham just before camp

Published: Jul 29, 2010 at 03:31 PM

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Thursday night that they had agreed to a five-year contract with defensive end Brandon Graham, their first-round draft pick.

Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed. The Eagles released wide receiver Blue Cooper to make roster room for Graham, who was the team's last remaining unsigned draft pick.

"It feels good because I really wanted to get to training camp, and coach (Andy) Reid really wanted me to get to camp, and now it's time to show them why they picked me," Graham said in a statement released by the Eagles. "I have a lot of work to do, but I'm ready to go."

The Eagles hold their first training-camp practice Friday afternoon, and Graham could attend.

The Eagles traded up 11 spots in the April draft to grab Graham, a 6-foot-2, 268-pound lineman for Michigan. He had 64 tackles -- 26 for a loss -- and 10.5 sacks during his senior season with the Wolverines.

"I'm really glad that we were able to work well with Joel Segal (Graham's agent) on getting this deal done," Eagles president Joe Banner said in the statement. "We're really excited to get Brandon on the field tomorrow in time for the start of the first full-team practice."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

Move the Sticks Podcast: Takeaways from 'The Match' & Drafting Top 10 Edge Rushers

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

news

Ryan Fitzpatrick retires from NFL: Ranking FitzMagic's nine most memorable stops

Ryan Fitzpatrick had an NFL career like none other, with the veteran QB logging starts for nine teams. Kevin Patra takes a look at the legacy of FitzMagic and ranks the most memorable stops in Fitzpatrick's career.

news

Tua Tagovailoa ignoring critics of arm strength, ends Dolphins practice with 'money' deep-ball to Tyreek Hill

Questions of Tua Tagovailoa's arm strength have dominated the conversation in Miami after the team underwent an offensive overhaul this offseason.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW